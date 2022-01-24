Former Tar Heel speaking at FCA’s ‘Courts for Christ’

The local Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) will hold “Courts for Christ,” a countywide youth rally, from 6-8 p.m. Feb. 7 inside the South Iredell High School gymnasium. It was originally scheduled for Feb. 2.

Admission is free. There will be free T-shirts and free food for the first 350 students.

Former North Carolina Tar Heel women’s basketball player Leah Church is the guest speaker.

The event will also feature a 3-point shooting contest, student and coach testimonies, as well as music.