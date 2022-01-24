 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Former Tar Heel speaking at FCA’s ‘Courts for Christ’
Former Tar Heel speaking at FCA's 'Courts for Christ'

The local Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) will hold “Courts for Christ,” a countywide youth rally, from 6-8 p.m. Feb. 7 inside the South Iredell High School gymnasium. It was originally scheduled for Feb. 2.

Admission is free. There will be free T-shirts and free food for the first 350 students.

Former North Carolina Tar Heel women’s basketball player Leah Church is the guest speaker.

The event will also feature a 3-point shooting contest, student and coach testimonies, as well as music.

