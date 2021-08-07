Former Statesville Greyhounds football standout becomes the first HBCU athlete to sign deal with Bojangles

Bojangles said in a statement that Dukes was a “natural fit” because of his North Carolina ties and familiarity with the brand.

Dukes considers himself blessed to be among the first wave of athletes to capitalize in such a new frontier for college athletics.

“It means a lot to be honest,” he said. “It really makes me want to go harder as an athlete and as a person. Me being one of the first ones especially at an HBCU is big I feel like because it brings some type of exposure on us HBCU athletes, and I feel like that’s something that we all deserve and need, especially in order to get to the next level.”

Dukes made 58 receptions for 830 yards and seven touchdowns his senior year at Statesville, when the Greyhounds captured the North Piedmont Conference championship and finished the regular season unbeaten at 11-0. He was an All-County and All-NPC selection. He received a scholarship to play football for Elizabeth City State, but the COVID pandemic canceled his freshman season and he transferred to JCSU.