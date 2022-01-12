Former Statesville Greyhound football player recognized as an All-American

Elon redshirt freshman football player Jabril Williams (Statesville H.S.) was named to Phil Steele's FCS Freshman All-American team this week.

Williams, who starred on Statesville’s offensive line in high school, started all 11 games at right guard for the Phoenix and was a consistent contributor amidst a youthful O-line. The 6-foot-1, 315-pounder earned third team Freshman All-America honors.

With experience in seven games prior to the 2021 season — playing in three games as a true freshman in 2019 and then four in the non-counting 2021 spring campaign — Williams was an anchor for Elon. He helped protect for Davis Cheek, one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the country and helped develop a punishing run game as the season wore on.

Elon finished with back-to-back 100-yard rushing games, winning both contests and finishing in sole possession of third place in the Colonial Athletic Association. The team had 146 yards on the ground with a pair of rushing touchdowns in the win over No. 25 Rhode Island to end the season. Elon went 4-1 when rushing for at least 100 yards during the fall.