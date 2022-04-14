Former South Iredell Viking aids Pfeiffer’s parade of HRs

Pfeiffer University’s baseball team enjoyed a unique scoring outburst Sunday in a win over Averett University at Joe Ferbee Field in Misenheimer. Landon Evans (South Iredell H.S.) helped make it possible.

Evans, Jackson Leck and Austin Morton each hit home runs in the Falcons’ 14-run fourth inning on their way to a 17-2 victory that ended after seven innings due to USA South’s 12-run mercy rule.

Evans’ two-run blast over the fence followed Leck’s solo home run. After Evans’ first homer of the season, Morton belted a three-run shot. Morton also hit a grand slam in the same inning.

Call it a home run cycle.

Evans, a 6-foot, 175-pound sophomore outfielder, is batting .319 with 18 RBIs.