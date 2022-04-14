 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Former South Iredell Viking aids Pfeiffer’s parade of HRs

  • 0
Landon Evans

Evans

Pfeiffer University’s baseball team enjoyed a unique scoring outburst Sunday in a win over Averett University at Joe Ferbee Field in Misenheimer. Landon Evans (South Iredell H.S.) helped make it possible.

Evans, Jackson Leck and Austin Morton each hit home runs in the Falcons’ 14-run fourth inning on their way to a 17-2 victory that ended after seven innings due to USA South’s 12-run mercy rule.

Evans’ two-run blast over the fence followed Leck’s solo home run. After Evans’ first homer of the season, Morton belted a three-run shot. Morton also hit a grand slam in the same inning.

Call it a home run cycle.

Evans, a 6-foot, 175-pound sophomore outfielder, is batting .319 with 18 RBIs.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Scottie Scheffler wins 2022 Masters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert