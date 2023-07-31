Mooresville native Julia Scoles and beach volleyball playing partner Betsi Flint advanced to the Pro Volleyball World Tour Elite 16 Final in Montreal before finishing with a Silver medal Sunday.

Canadian pair Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson prevailed 21-15, 16-21, 15-13 in the championship match.

Scoles and Flint swept a tandem from Netherlands in the semifinals, 21-18, 21-19.

Perhaps the most notable tournament victory for the Americans came in the quarterfinals. Scoles and Flint rallied from a 14-9 deficit in the third set to knock off the world’s No. 1 pair, Brazil’s Ana Patricia and Duda Lisboa, 14-21, 21-19, 17-15.

It was part of a huge Saturday for the duo. The day began with a 21-17, 21-10 romp over of the Australians and Olympic silver medalists Taliqua Clancy and Mariafe Artacho.

Scoles (South Iredell H.S.) finished her college career as a two-time beach volleyball national champion with USC.