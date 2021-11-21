Former Raiders help Lenoir-Rhyne win SAC volleyball championship

ROCK HILL, S.C. – For just the second time in program history, the Lenoir-Rhyne volleyball team captured a South Atlantic Conference Tournament championship.
The Bears (22-7) erased a 2-1 deficit to rally to win in five sets (19-25, 25-20, 15-25, 25-18, 17-15) over Anderson (20-7) on Saturday.
Anna Jordan (North Iredell H.S.) served an ace to seal the victory in a 17-15 fifth set clincher.
Ashley Hawkins (North Iredell H.S.) tallied 17 digs, 10 kills and an ace for the Bears.
Lenoir-Rhyne’s Taylor Prall was named the tournament MVP. She finished with 17 kills and 20 digs against Anderson.
The Bears will find out their NCAA Tournament draw Monday.