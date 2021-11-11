For Statesville, it's Round 2 vs. East Lincoln in Round 2 of the playoffs

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Mizzell returned to action several weeks ago. The junior has been on a tear the last four games, completing 66 percent of his passes (76 of 116) for 890 yards and 11 touchdowns.

“He’s a lot better scrambler and passer than the quarterback we saw last time,” Gusler said. “We’re looking at (Friday’s game) as kind of a different team.”

The Mustangs can expect a different look as well. Statesville running back JZ Harrison-Connor missed the first meeting. Harrison-Connor averages 116 rushing yards per game. He has 14 rushing TDs and three TD receptions.

Friday’s winner will play either No. 7 seed Hibriten (7-3) or No. 10 seed Concord (7-3) in the third round. If it’s the Greyhounds, they’ll be hosting. They haven’t been to the third round since 2014.

“If we can keep moving it’s set up nice for us,” Gusler said.

ELSEWHERE FRIDAYNo. 27 seed Cuthbertson (5-6) at No. 22 seed Lake Norman (8-3), 7 p.m.: The Wildcats probably didn’t envision having a home playoff game once the seeding for the 4A West bracket was released. But here we are thanks to a pair of first-round upsets.