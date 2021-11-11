For Statesville, it's Round 2 vs. East Lincoln in Round 2 of the playoffs

Of the four Western Foothills Athletic Conference teams that qualified for the 3A state football playoffs, three advanced out of the first round last week.
Remaining are East Lincoln, Hickory and Statesville. One of them is definitely moving on to the third round.
No. 2 seed Statesville (10-0) hosts No. 18 seed East Lincoln (8-3) in the second round Friday night at 7 p.m. It’s a rematch of Week 6. Statesville beat the Mustangs on Sept. 24, prevailing 23-6 in Denver.
Zamari Stevenson hooked up with Jaylen Himes for a 10-yard touchdown strike and scored on a 30-yard run in the second quarter. The Greyhounds led 16-0 at halftime. They added a safety when a high snap to the East Lincoln punter went out the back of the end zone.
Statesville outgained the Mustangs 252-169.
East Lincoln did manage to get on the scoreboard once in the second half. It was one of only six touchdowns allowed by Statesville over the course of seven conference games.
“Our defense has been playing lights out all year for us,” Statesville coach Randall Gusler said after the Greyhounds thumped Enka 49-0 in the opening round of the playoffs.
The rematch offers a twist. East Lincoln leaned on a freshman backup quarterback in the previous meeting. Starter Tyler Mizzell sat out due to a broken arm.
Mizzell returned to action several weeks ago. The junior has been on a tear the last four games, completing 66 percent of his passes (76 of 116) for 890 yards and 11 touchdowns.
“He’s a lot better scrambler and passer than the quarterback we saw last time,” Gusler said. “We’re looking at (Friday’s game) as kind of a different team.”
The Mustangs can expect a different look as well. Statesville running back JZ Harrison-Connor missed the first meeting. Harrison-Connor averages 116 rushing yards per game. He has 14 rushing TDs and three TD receptions.
Friday’s winner will play either No. 7 seed Hibriten (7-3) or No. 10 seed Concord (7-3) in the third round. If it’s the Greyhounds, they’ll be hosting. They haven’t been to the third round since 2014.
“If we can keep moving it’s set up nice for us,” Gusler said.
ELSEWHERE FRIDAYNo. 27 seed Cuthbertson (5-6) at No. 22 seed Lake Norman (8-3), 7 p.m.: The Wildcats probably didn’t envision having a home playoff game once the seeding for the 4A West bracket was released. But here we are thanks to a pair of first-round upsets.
Lake Norman knocked off previously once-beaten Northern Guilford, the No. 11 seed, 28-21 in the first round, and the Cavaliers upended No. 6 seed Watauga in the first round, 42-31.
Perhaps Lake Norman’s triple-option offense can give another playoff opponent fits. Northern Guilford surrendered a lot of yards on the ground.
Kennan Jackson, a 6-foot-3, 185-pound receiver, is someone the Lake Norman defense must account for. He had five receptions for 173 yards and a touchdown this season against Weddington, the No. 3 seed. The Cuthbertson sophomore has 664 yards and eight TDs receiving.
Friday’s winner will be on the road in the third round. They’ll face either Weddington (10-1) or No. 14 seed Marvin Ridge (8-2).