Football playoff pairings released; Statesville the No. 2 seed in the West

The N.C. High School Athletic Association released pairings for the football state playoffs on Saturday. The first round is this coming Friday.

Statesville (9-0), champion of the Western Foothills Athletic Conference, earned the No. 2 seed in the 3A West bracket.

The Greyhounds will host No. 31 seed Enka (4-6) in the opener. The winner will play either No. 15 seed Oak Grove (7-2) or No. 18 seed East Lincoln (7-3) in the second round.

Mooresville and Lake Norman qualified in 4A.

The Blue Devils (6-4) are the No. 21 seed in the 4A West bracket. They are at No. 12 seed Myers Park (7-3) in the first round.

The winner advances to face either No. 5 seed Glenn (7-2) or No. 28 seed Providence (6-4).

Lake Norman (7-3) is the No. 22 seed in the 4A West. The Wildcats open at No. 11 seed Northern Guilford (9-1).

The winner of that game moves on to play either No. 6 Watauga (8-2) or No. 27 Cuthbertson (4-6).

Cox Mill 29, South Iredell 22

CONCORD—Cox Mill scored a touchdown in overtime and kept South Iredell off the scoreboard to win Friday night’s regular-season finale 29-22.