Football playoff pairings released; Statesville the No. 2 seed in the West

The N.C. High School Athletic Association released pairings for the football state playoffs on Saturday. The first round is this coming Friday.
Statesville (9-0), champion of the Western Foothills Athletic Conference, earned the No. 2 seed in the 3A West bracket.
The Greyhounds will host No. 31 seed Enka (4-6) in the opener. The winner will play either No. 15 seed Oak Grove (7-2) or No. 18 seed East Lincoln (7-3) in the second round.
Mooresville and Lake Norman qualified in 4A.
The Blue Devils (6-4) are the No. 21 seed in the 4A West bracket. They are at No. 12 seed Myers Park (7-3) in the first round.
The winner advances to face either No. 5 seed Glenn (7-2) or No. 28 seed Providence (6-4).
Lake Norman (7-3) is the No. 22 seed in the 4A West. The Wildcats open at No. 11 seed Northern Guilford (9-1).
The winner of that game moves on to play either No. 6 Watauga (8-2) or No. 27 Cuthbertson (4-6).
Cox Mill 29, South Iredell 22
CONCORD—Cox Mill scored a touchdown in overtime and kept South Iredell off the scoreboard to win Friday night’s regular-season finale 29-22.
The Vikings overcame a 14-3 halftime deficit to force overtime. They outscored the Chargers 12-0 in the third quarter.
Cox Mill held an 8-7 edge scoring in the fourth quarter.
South Iredell finished 2-8 overall and 1-5 in the Greater Metro Conference. Cox Mill improved to 5-5 (2-4).
Freedom 21, Alexander Central 7
TAYLORSVILLE—Freedom scored 14 unanswered points in the fourth quarter Friday night to beat Alexander Central 21-7.
BG Hampton scored on runs of 1 and 3 yards in the fourth. He finished with 141 yards on 21 carries.
The Patriots outgained the Cougars 230-169.
Freedom led 7-0 at halftime. Russell Frasier’s 7-yard touchdown run with 7 minutes, 36 seconds left in the third quarter helped the Cougars tie the game at 7.