GREENSBORO—Four Iredell wrestlers captured championships Saturday during the final day of the N.C. High School Athletic Association state tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum. Three more Iredell wrestlers secured runner-up finishes.

North Iredell’s Eddie Flores and Bray Trivette, as well as Mooresville’s Davis Freeze and Greg Merriman finished their seasons with title-winning victories. They each went 4-0 at the state tournament to finish on top.

Flores (50-0) recorded a 6-5 decision over Cape Fear’s Landon Sargent (25-4) in the 3A 220-pound final.

In the 3A 138-pound final, Trivette (46-0) secured a 14-8 decision over East Rowan’s Shayden Edwards (36-5).

Freeze (42-1) used an 8-0 major decision to beat Corinth-Holders’ Logan Haseley (42-6) in the 4A 152-pound final.

In the 4A 170-pound final, Merriman (41-1) registered an 11-6 decision over Cardinal Gibbons’ Savoy New (34-8).

North Iredell’s Brixon Burgess, Lake Norman’s Eli Murray and Mooresville’s Jace Barrier were state runners up.

Burgess (42-4) placed second in 3A at 182 pounds. Murray (37-7) was second in 4A at 132 pounds. Barrier (44-5) took second in 4A at 106 pounds. Those three wrestlers were 3-1 at the state tournament.