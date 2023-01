South Iredell High School, in conjunction with Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA), will host “Courts For Christ” on Wednesday evening.

Doors open at 6 p.m. There will be a 3-point competition at 6:30 p.m.

The countywide youth rally will feature music, student testimonies and coach testimonies.

The guest speakers will be Abby and Josh Bunton.

Free food and T-shirts will be provided to the first 300 students.