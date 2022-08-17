Expectations elevated for Mooresville Blue Devils

MOORESVILLE—The lead up to the 2022 season has been a new experience for Joe Nixon and the rest of his staff at Mooresville.

Not because it was abnormal or anything—rather, because it was normal. Since Nixon took over the Blue Devil football program in the summer of 2020, he had yet to get a full and normal offseason with his team.

With the team that Mooresville looks to have in 2022, the full offseason couldn’t have come at a better time.

“We’re still working and preparing like we always do, but having the full offseason to get to know our players helps a lot,” Nixon said. “Everyone that’s out here understands the way we do things.”

They are coming off of a 7-3 season in the fall of 2021 that included a shutout win over Lake Norman to claim second place in the Greater Metro Conference and a playoff berth despite losing their starting quarterback, Jamere Cherry, just five games into the season.

With many of those players, including Cherry, set to return in 2022, the expectations surrounding the season are high outside the program. Another of the players set to return for his senior season is running back Jawarn Howell. A player not on many radars prior to the 2021 season, Howell turned in a stellar season that has gotten him looks from division one college programs over the offseason.

Howell’s 2021 season saw him rush for over 1,000 yards at a clip of five yards per carry all while scoring 10 times. During the course of the season, the running back topped 100 yards in six games including a 211-yard explosion against West Rowan.

But, if you ask his head coach, his accolades on the football field aren’t even his most notable.

“He is a better human being than he is a football player,” Nixon said. “He works really hard in the classroom and treats people really well. He deserves every accolade that he gets.

“We’re excited to have him back for one more year.”

The Blue Devils have many returners on the defensive side of the ball as well, a unit that had a slow start to 2021, but found their stride late, allowing just 27 points over the final four games of the regular season.

“A lot of those guys have a ton of experience on Friday nights,” Nixon said. “They should be a very good unit.”

Both sides of the ball will have to be strong for the Blue Devils to stay near the top of the Greater Metro Conference this season, with many predicting that the conference could be one of the deepest in the state with all of the teams expected to be a challenge to face in 2022.

But not only will Mooresville face a daunting conference schedule, its nonconference schedule is pretty loaded as well, facing the likes of Hough, Providence, Davie County, and long-time rival West Rowan. The Blue Devils went 1-3 against that slate last season.

“Our kids work really hard year-round, so you want to play in big games,” Nixon said. “That’s what it’s all about.”

The Blue Devils will start their season Friday with a home game against the War Eagles of Davie County. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Coach Joe Popp Stadium.