EnergyUnited sponsoring 2 scholarships for basketball camps at UNC, NC State

Do you have a fifth or sixth grader who dreams of playing basketball on a college campus? EnergyUnited is partnering with the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and N.C. State University to make that dream a reality for two lucky students.

Through the Touchstone Energy Sports Camp Scholarship program, EnergyUnited will provide one young lady with a scholarship to attend the Wolfpack Women’s Basketball Camp June 19-22 at N.C. State University, and one young man the opportunity to attend the Carolina Basketball School in June at UNC.

“We are excited to once again have the opportunity to send two outstanding student-athletes to these camps in June,” said Maureen Moore, communications manager for EnergyUnited. “The Touchstone Energy Sports Camp program represents an incredible opportunity for students to learn more about the game of basketball from some of the best college players and coaches in the nation. It is just one of the many opportunities that we provide for our members and those who reside within the communities that we serve.”