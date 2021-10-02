East Lincoln powers past West Iredell

Giving up nearly 200 pounds to the offensive and defensive lines and a wealth of varsity experience was more than the West Iredell Warriors could overcome Friday night in their conference battle with the Mustangs of East Lincoln as they fell 45-0 in Statesville.

The Mustangs exploded in the first quarter with 38 unanswered points.

On its first drive, East Lincoln raced to an early lead as Olandis Howell-Johnson capped off a 9-play, 80 yard drive with a 7-yard touchdown run. The Mustangs ran in the two-point conversion for the 8-0 lead just two minutes into the game.

The battle in the trenches was the theme of the night as the Mustang offensive and defensive lines controlled the line of scrimmage throughout the game.

On the ensuing drive, KeAndre Walker picked off an under duress Warrior pass and returned it 11 yards for the defensive touchdown then adding the two point conversion to put the Mustangs ahead 16-0.

After Warrior, Jermaine Cornelius was able to pick off an errant Mustang pass, the Warriors had their best field possession of the night starting a drive at the Mustang 22 yard line. But a pair of big defensive blitzes pushed the Warriors back to punt and out of the scoring opportunity.