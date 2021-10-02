East Lincoln powers past West Iredell

Giving up nearly 200 pounds to the offensive and defensive lines and a wealth of varsity experience was more than the West Iredell Warriors could overcome Friday night in their conference battle with the Mustangs of East Lincoln as they fell 45-0 in Statesville.
The Mustangs exploded in the first quarter with 38 unanswered points.
On its first drive, East Lincoln raced to an early lead as Olandis Howell-Johnson capped off a 9-play, 80 yard drive with a 7-yard touchdown run. The Mustangs ran in the two-point conversion for the 8-0 lead just two minutes into the game.
The battle in the trenches was the theme of the night as the Mustang offensive and defensive lines controlled the line of scrimmage throughout the game.
On the ensuing drive, KeAndre Walker picked off an under duress Warrior pass and returned it 11 yards for the defensive touchdown then adding the two point conversion to put the Mustangs ahead 16-0.
After Warrior, Jermaine Cornelius was able to pick off an errant Mustang pass, the Warriors had their best field possession of the night starting a drive at the Mustang 22 yard line. But a pair of big defensive blitzes pushed the Warriors back to punt and out of the scoring opportunity.
The Mustangs once again were quick to capitalize on their next possession as quarterback Hunter Bolling found Landon Glezen down the sideline for a 30 yard pass and catch for a third touchdown in less than five minutes of gameplay.
After another Warrior three and out, the Mustang line forced a Warrior special teams miscue and set their offense up for a first down inside the Warrior 10-yard line.
Two plays later, Howell-Johnson carried the ball off left tackle to extend the lead to 31-0 for the Mustangs before another Bolling touchdown pass to Walker extended the Mustang advantage to 38-0.
The Mustangs rounded out their scoring with a Braylin Smith 9-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.
Warrior coach, Shannon Ashley chalked the game to a learning experience for his team.
"We saw a physical team like we need to become moving forward and if we continue to work hard as program with every practice and game we can accomplish that,” he said.
The Warriors will travel to cross town rival Statesville High School next Friday for a 7pm kickoff.
SCORING SUMMARY
East Lincoln;38;7;0;0—45
West Iredell;0;0;0;0—0
EL - Howell-Johnson 9 run (Run Good)
EL - Walker 11 INT return (Pass Good)
EL - Glezen 30 pass from Bolling (Kick Good)
EL - Howell-Johnson 1 run (Run Good)