Dudley ends Statesville’s unbeaten season in state quarterfinals

“We’ve relied on our defense all year,” Dudley head coach Steven Davis said. “We usually get turnovers and force teams to three and outs and we did a good job at that tonight.”

Statesville exited the locker room down 12-0 after the Panthers’ missed both point after tries in the first half. Dudley racked up 12 penalties for 90 yards in the first half to help keep the Greyhounds around heading into the second half.

Defense showed up for both teams in the third quarter as all three drives ended in no points for either team. However, the Panthers stretched their lead early in the fourth quarter with Slade finding Baker for an 18-yard connection to push the lead to 20-0 following the 2-point conversion.

It would be easy to mail it in down 20 points with only seven minutes left on the clock, but Statesville quarterback Zamari Stevenson was having none of that narrative. The Wake Forest commit went 4-for-4 on the next Greyhounds possession and the drive was finished off by JZ Harrison-Connor 4-yard touchdown to cut the lead to 20-6. Harrison-Connor rushed for 55 yards on 14 carries and added 11 catches for 56 yards in the game. Stevenson went 20-for-32 and threw for 168 yards and added 44 yards rushing on the ground.