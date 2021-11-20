Dawn of a new high school basketball season arrives

A more normal high school basketball season is in store for Iredell County teams and teams across the state.
COVID delayed the start of last season. It also led the N.C. High School Athletic Association to reduce the amount of games a team could schedule and to institute a mask mandate.
There were no crowds to speak of due to extreme limitations on attendance.
So normalcy—or at least a much closer version of it— is something to look forward to.
If you’re a fan of North Iredell boys basketball or Lake Norman girls basketball you’re probably smiling as well about the arrival of the 2021-22 campaign. They return the nucleus of their vaunted lineups.
The Raiders are coming off of a 12-3 season in which they shared the North Piedmont Conference championship with West Rowan and advanced to the second round of the 3A state playoffs before losing 66-50 to Crest. Two of the Chargers’ three top scorers in that game were seniors.
Crest advanced to the region final before falling to eventual state champion Weddington. Weddington waved bye-bye to 3A this year and moved up to 4A.
The Lake Norman girls were 10-2 last season and advanced to the second round of the 4A state playoffs before dropping a 47-45 decision to South Caldwell. They finished second in the I-Meck Conference to eventual 4A state champion Chambers (formerly Vance). The Cougars defeated Garner 74-38 to win the state title.
Lake Norman battled Chambers to the wire before losing the teams’ one I-Meck meeting, 55-53. By the way, that Chambers team graduated four seniors that accounted for every point in the narrow victory over the Wildcats.
(BOYS BASKETBALL)North Iredell RaidersHead coach: Jeff LeVan, third season
Last season’s records: 12-3 (9-1 North Piedmont Conference); advanced to second round of 3A state playoffs
Key returning players: Jackson Hawkins, Sr. SG (18 ppg); John Jackson Jr., Sr. SG (16 ppg); Cole Saunders Jr. PG (12 ppg); Beckham Tharpe Jr. PF (15 ppg), Dane Coltrane Sr. C; Landon Dancy Sr. C; Xavier Grimball Sr. F
Notable player losses: Jayden Turner C/F
Thoughts on the new conference (Western Foothills Athletic Conference, 3A): The new conference will be challenging with North Lincoln being so good last year. East Lincoln is always a powerhouse. Hickory with the style of play they like, and of course Statesville is always a county rival. No one to look by. We are going to play them one game at a time and hopefully come out on the right side.
Outlook on the season: The outlook to our season is bright, having four starters returning. Plus three guys with a lot of experience from last year. A couple of guys moving up from JV will give us some needed depth. We have plenty of size and speed. We must take care of the ball and limit our turnovers. I guess the biggest thing I worry about is our health. Covid will still play a big part in this season. If we can stay healthy we can be really good. So far early into the process we have had several sick. Maybe when we get everyone healthy we can start putting this together for a run in the playoffs. One of our bigs got hurt in his last football game of the season. It looks like he will be out for a while, so for now we are moving pieces around and hopefully that will make us better down the road. It’s like I have told the boys so far, “You can have results or excuses. Not both!” They are working hard, and hopefully it will pay off for some of these guys that have been paying the price.
South Iredell Vikings
Head coach: Marcus Chambers Sr., first season
Last season’s records: 5-8 (4-6 North Piedmont Conference)
Key returning players: M.J. Chambers, G; Braydon Watson-Jones, SF; Ayden Perry, G
Notable player losses: Gavin Morrison, C
Thoughts on the new conference (Greater Metro Conference, 4A): Going to be a competitive conference every night. There is a lot of talent in this new conference this year.
Outlook on the season: We have some experienced players that love to compete. The kids have worked hard since the day after the season ended last year. We are focused on competing every single night. The motivation we have stems from the comments we have heard about us moving to 4A.We are dialed in and ready to compete.
Statesville Greyhounds
Head coach: Denard McAlister, first season
Last season’s records: 5-5 (5-5 North Piedmont Conference)
Key returning players: Messiah Robinson, Sr. PG; 5’9, Torry Miller, Sr. G; Zamari Stevenson, Sr.; Christian Moore, Sr.; Kory Smith, Jr.
Key newcomers: Dylan Clark 6-9 Fr. C; Kobe Brown Fr. PG/SG; Amir Bailey, Sr. SF; J.D. Brown, Jr. SF
Notable player losses: Chris Brown, F
Thoughts on the new conference (Western Foothills Athletic Conference, 3A): I think this conference should be really competitive. I look forward to the challenge.
Outlook on the season: We will win a whole lot of games this year. This is a special group. Strengths include: super quick, athletic guards; superior shooting and ball handling from the perimeter; defensive-minded—32 minutes of hell. They play really hard on defense and will create lots of turnovers and hold teams to low field goal percentages. We are very deep with talent.
West Iredell Warriors
Head coach: Eric King, 8th season
Last season’s records: 2-6 overall (2-6 Northwestern Foothills Conference)
Key returning players: Eric Dalton, F
Notable player losses: Nolan Cassidy, G; Qualyne Johnson, F; Jace Burke, G; Evan Gallyon, C
Thoughts on the new conference (Western Foothills Athletic Conference, 3A): I believe the conference will be one of the best in 3A. There are many traditionally strong teams.
Outlook on the season: We have a younger team that will be looking for new players to step up.
(GIRLS BASKETBALL)
Lake Norman Wildcats
Head coach: McKenzie Graham, fifth season
Last season’s records: 10-2 (5-1 I-Meck Conference); advanced to second round of 4A state playoffs
Key returning players: Madison Saunders, G (13.1 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 2.3 spg); Aly Wadkovsky, C/PF (13.2 ppg, 11.3 rpg, 2.0 bpg, 2.2 spg); Kirsten Lewis-Williams, PG/SG (12.3 ppg, 8.0 rpg., 5.2 apg, 3.7 rpg); Jade Lowe, PG (4.5 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 2.0 spg); Leigh Marks, SF/PF (7.0 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 3.0 asp, 2.0 spg).
Newcomers: In addition to all the talented returning players, the Wildcats also added three freshmen (Alexis Shehan, Samantha Shehan and Addison Sirianni) who helped Lakeshore Middle School to three consecutive unbeaten, title-winning seasons.
Langtree Charter Lions
Head coach: Mark McCollum, first season
Last season’s records: Langtree did not have a girls basketball team
Outlook on the season: We are in a somewhat unique situation this season at Langtree Charter due to the fact that there was no varsity girls basketball team here last season. Therefore, we are having to start over from scratch. Adding to the uniqueness, is that I have only been the head coach since Oct. 12 and also only met with prospective players for the first time Oct. 25. So, needless to say, we have been aggressively attempting to “catch up” and prepare for this upcoming season. We will have a combination of long-time students from Langtree Charter as well as a few new additions to school. We are excited and looking forward to the upcoming season as we begin the process of rebuilding what we hope will be a successful culture of girls basketball at Langtree Charter.
Mooresville Blue Devils
Head coach: Jay Clark, fourth season
Last season’s records: 3-8 (2-6 I-Meck Conference)
Key returning players: Grizz Callejas, Sr. G, All I-Meck; Lilly Davis, Sr. F/PF; Chloe Harris, Sr. G; Brooke Piper, Jr. F; Sieriah Davis, Jr. G.
Notable player losses: None
Thoughts on the new conference (Greater Metro Conference, 4A): This is going to be a tough conference with Lake Norman and Hickory Ridge. I am excited for the change in the conference and seeing some new teams and renewing some old rivalries.
Outlook on the season: We are looking to get back to the playoffs for the first time in about five years. We have a very experienced group of young women who are poised to make a little noise in the Greater Metro 4 Conference and in the state.
North Iredell Raiders
Head coach: Roger Bumgarner, 9th season
Last season’s records: 6-5 (5-4 North Piedmont Conference)
Key returning players: Bailey Barzee, W/PF; Sydney Bradford, W; Erica Anderson, G; Skylin Guill, G; Breanna Gibson, G; Jewel Allen, C/F
Notable player losses: Alli Goodin, C/PF; Emily Myers, G
Thoughts on the new conference (Western Foothills Athletic Conference, 3A): The new conference will be very balanced overall, I think. Hickory of course will be a team to be reckoned with every year. They have a history of good girls basketball. Barbara Helms is back for another year. She seems to reload every year plus she is a very good coach.
Outlook on the season: We have senior leadership with five seniors, which makes for a lot of experience. We played 19 games this summer so we have been preparing for this season. The kids are very excited about this season and we can’t wait to get started.
South Iredell Vikings
Head coach: Kaylee Johnson, first season
Last season’s records: 5-8 (4-6 North Piedmont Conference)
Key returning players: Emily Hapes, G; Daria Fink, F; Kayden Johnson, C
Notable player losses: Ashtyn Zeigler, G; Shania Houser, F
Thoughts on the new conference (Greater Metro Conference, 4A): It is definitely a conference where you have to show up and give it your all every night.
Outlook on the season: We have a good experienced group of players returning from last season as well as some transfers who can provide a spark. They have been working hard this offseason and are excited to hit the court this year. Our big focus for the season is to be in the moment and show resilience when things get tough. We want to make sure we show up and compete for all four quarters.
Statesville Christian Lions
Head coach: Nate Cartledge, second season
Last season’s records: 10-13 (3-3 Foothills Athletic Conference)
Key returning players: Brenna Rae Bentley Sr. G, 12.6 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 3.7 apg, 3.3 spg; Ansleigh Sherrill, Jr. G, 13.5 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 2.8 apg, 2.4 spg; Grace Cole, Jr. F, 6 ppg, 11.3 rpg; Jordan Vaughn, Jr. G/F, 2 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 2 apg, 0.9 spg
Notable player losses: Jaden Stutts, F
Outlook on the season: With many of the players returning from last year, we are excited to build on the foundation from last year. We will be a team that works hard, is tough defensively, and pushes the ball.
Statesville Greyhounds
Head coach: Greg Stewart, 10th season
Last season’s records: 3-9 overall (3-7 North Piedmont Conference)
Key returning players: Nakayla White-Connor, Bronwyne Goodson, Aaliyah Hannah, Adrianna Ferriell
Notable player losses: Taylor Wilson, G; Kaneycha Turner, F; Shaniya Bailey Scott, G; Shakiya Bowman, C
Thoughts on the new conference (Western Foothills Athletic Conference, 3A): I think the conference will be very competitive. There will be a lot of unknowns because the teams that make up this conference are coming from three conferences from last year.
Outlook on the season: I think the Lady Greyhounds will be competitive and will improve from last year’s record. We are extremely young but very athletic.
West Iredell Warriors
Head coach: Ryne Cooper, first season
Last season’s records: 3-7 (3-7 Northwestern Foothills Conference)
Key returning players: Sierra Bridges, Jr. G; Brooklyn Gibson, Jr. F
Notable player losses: Lariyah Clark, G; Nakyla Heaggans, C/PF; Abby Goins, G; Kendal Pendergrass, G/F
Thoughts on the new conference (Western Foothills Athletic Conference, 3A): I’m glad to have other teams from the county back together in the conference. All the players know each other from those schools and it makes for some great games to coach, play, and watch. I think everyone will be competitive, and it should be a great year.
Outlook on the season: We are returning about 5% of our scoring from last year, so I’m excited to see which players step up and become leaders for our team. There will be some ups and downs this season, but I expect these young ladies to play as a unit this year and feed off of each other to have success.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Not all coaches responded to the Record & Landmark’s request for information on their team.