Dawn of a new high school basketball season arrives

Thoughts on the new conference (Western Foothills Athletic Conference, 3A): The new conference will be challenging with North Lincoln being so good last year. East Lincoln is always a powerhouse. Hickory with the style of play they like, and of course Statesville is always a county rival. No one to look by. We are going to play them one game at a time and hopefully come out on the right side.

Outlook on the season: The outlook to our season is bright, having four starters returning. Plus three guys with a lot of experience from last year. A couple of guys moving up from JV will give us some needed depth. We have plenty of size and speed. We must take care of the ball and limit our turnovers. I guess the biggest thing I worry about is our health. Covid will still play a big part in this season. If we can stay healthy we can be really good. So far early into the process we have had several sick. Maybe when we get everyone healthy we can start putting this together for a run in the playoffs. One of our bigs got hurt in his last football game of the season. It looks like he will be out for a while, so for now we are moving pieces around and hopefully that will make us better down the road. It’s like I have told the boys so far, “You can have results or excuses. Not both!” They are working hard, and hopefully it will pay off for some of these guys that have been paying the price.