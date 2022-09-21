Davie County punter to be recognized as All-American

Punter Palmer Williams (Mocksville, North Carolina/Davie County H.S.), a Baylor University commit, will be officially honored Thursday as a 2023 All-American during a virtual jersey presentation as part of the Road to the Dome digital series.

The episode will be released Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET on the All-American Bowl social platforms.

The Road to the Dome Tour will honor all 100 All-Americans with virtual jersey presentations during a 16-week series that will be released weekly through various digital and social platforms across NBC Sports.

Having been selected to play in the twenty-third edition of the All-American Bowl, Williams will play in the annual East vs. West matchup inside the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The Bowl will be nationally televised, live on NBC and Peacock, and will feature the nation’s top 100 high school football players.