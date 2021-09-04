Davie County deals Lake Norman first loss

MOCKSVILLE — Alex Summers was 16 of 24 passing for 268 yards Friday night as Davie County handed Lake Norman its first loss. Brodie Smith had 152 receiving yards for the War Eagles, who triumphed 42-28.

The game was a late change due to COVID protocols. Davie County (2-0) and Lake Norman (2-1) were originally scheduled to face North Davison and Statesville, respectively.

Tate Carney was held to 66 rushing yards but scored three touchdowns for the War Eagles.

Smith’s 42-yard touchdown reception extended Davie County’s lead to 28-7 at halftime.

Lake Norman (2-1) pounded out 379 rushing yards.

The War Eagles had 336 total yards.