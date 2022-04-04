 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Date set for Bob Patterson Memorial Scholarship Golf Tournament

golf logo

The Bob Patterson Memorial Scholarship Golf Tournament is May 14 at Twin Oaks Golf Club. It features a 12:30 p.m. shot gun start time. The format is four-man Captain’s choice. There is a $65 entry fee per player.

The signup deadline is May 13. Space is limited to the first 30 teams.

Registration and a complimentary BBQ lunch will begin at 10:30 a.m. May 14.

Prizes will be awarded to the first, second and third flight winners. There will also be prizes for closest to the pin on all the par-3s and prizes for the two longest drives.

For more information contact Eric Patterson at 704-929-8044 or ewpatterson@bellsouth.net.

