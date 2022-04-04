Date set for Bob Patterson Memorial Scholarship Golf Tournament

The Bob Patterson Memorial Scholarship Golf Tournament is May 14 at Twin Oaks Golf Club. It features a 12:30 p.m. shot gun start time. The format is four-man Captain’s choice. There is a $65 entry fee per player.

The signup deadline is May 13. Space is limited to the first 30 teams.

Registration and a complimentary BBQ lunch will begin at 10:30 a.m. May 14.

Prizes will be awarded to the first, second and third flight winners. There will also be prizes for closest to the pin on all the par-3s and prizes for the two longest drives.

For more information contact Eric Patterson at 704-929-8044 or ewpatterson@bellsouth.net.