CVCC baseball coach joining Rays organization; McDonald named Rozzelle's replacement

Catawba Valley Community College head baseball coach Paul Rozzelle is stepping down after eight seasons. The former Statesville Owls head coach is pursuing the path of professional baseball as a minor league hitting coach with the Tampa Bay Rays organization.
Rozzelle, who surpassed mentor Frank Pait last season as the winningest coach in program history with 228 wins, expressed gratitude on a social media post announcing his decision to leave the Red Hawks.
“For close to 12 years, Catawba Valley has been home,” Rozzelle said. “Every day has been a blessing that I cannot begin to describe. Coach (Frank) Pait took a chance on me and changed my life. For that, I will never be able to repay him. Every single player that has put on the ‘CV’ has impacted this program and myself in more ways than one. It is only because of them that we achieved the level of success we have had. They have helped me grow as a coach and as a man and I am forever grateful for their time spent here.”
Marshall McDonald replaces Rozzelle this spring. McDonald is a Catawba Valley baseball alumnus who has also been a Red Hawks assistant coach. He returned to CVCC this past summer.
As a player, McDonald was part of the inaugural Catawba Valley baseball team in 2010, earning first team All-Region honors after hitting 15 home runs, which was the record then.
After graduating from Montreat College in 2012, McDonald returned to CVCC, spending three seasons as an assistant coach for the Red Hawks from 2014-17. During 2016, McDonald worked with Red Hawk hitters, helping them re-write the offensive record books in several categories, including on-base percentage (.424), runs scored (415), doubles (126), home runs (48) and RBI (362).
The Red Springs native also has coaching experience at Presbyterian College (2017-18) and Montreat College (2018-21) and on the summer collegiate baseball scene with the Statesville Owls (2015), Lenoir Oilers (2016), Lexington County Blowfish (2017-19) and Edenton Steamers (2020-21).
McDonald is excited to lead the Red Hawks baseball program where he still ranks second on the career home run list.
“My number one focus is the players and their success and future,” McDonald said. “I want to do my best to just continue the success that Paul has carried over the last seven years. Those are shoes that I cannot fill. I just hope that we can keep progressing on the steps that he established. This program means more to me than anything. I want to honor the program by the product we put out on and off the field. It will be a fun spring for the 2022 Red Hawks.”
McDonald’s first game as Catawba Valley head baseball coach will take place on Sunday, Feb. 6 in a road doubleheader at USC Salkehatchie. A full schedule of games is set to be released in the near future.