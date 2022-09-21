CROSS COUNTRY: North Iredell shines at home meet

North Iredell’s boys and girls cross country teams each placed first during Tuesday’s home meet at Allison Woods.

The Raiders took the top four spots in the girls’ race. Natalia Nieto led the way with a winning time of 21 minutes, 37.03 seconds.

Teammates Mia Sohovich (22:17.07), Breanna Sturtevant (22:41.25) and Julia Hollar (22:47.05) were the second-, third- and fourth-place finishers, respectively.

Philip Riddle won the boys’ race with a time of 17:42.77. The Raiders’ Maddox Grant was the runner-up at 18:26.38. North Iredell’s Parker Anderson placed sixth at 19:29.00.