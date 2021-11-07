CROSS COUNTRY: Lake Norman’s Horner, Huecker among Top 10 at state meet

KERNERSVILLE—Lake Norman’s Griffin Horner finished fifth in Saturday’s 4A state championship boys’ race at Ivey Redmon Sports Complex, completing the five-kilometer course in 15 minutes, 49.90 seconds.

Led by first-place finisher Will Soule, Mount Tabor captured the boys’ team championship. The Spartans had three of the top seven runners. Soule won with a time of 15:31.62.

Lake Norman came in fourth as a team. The Wildcats’ Gavin Sweeny (16:13.96, 27th) and Logan Dingman (16:30.49, 45th) also had strong showings in a field of 180 runners who qualified for the state meet.

Mooresville’s Tanner Smith was 52nd at 16:35.79.

Lake Norman’s Maddie Huecker placed 10th in the 4A girls’ race with a time of 18:22.70. Mooresville’s Sami Homburger came in 50th out of 172 runners with a time of 19:32.21.

Statesville’s Karli Townsell placed 48th out of 151 runners in the 3A state championship girls’ race, which was also hosted at Ivey Redmon Sports Complex. She posted a time of 21:12.55. North Iredell’s Natalia Nieto was not far behind at 21:25.58. She placed 51st.