CROSS COUNTRY: Iredell runners, teams claim meet titles

It was a big day for Iredell County runners and cross country teams Tuesday as Statesville hosted the Printcrafters Invitational at MacAnderson Park.

The county swept all four titles in the top races.

Mooresville’s Lauren Vanderpool won the girls’ 5K with a time of 20 minutes, 33.38 seconds. She was followed by teammates Ella Moore (20:33.52) and Mariah Knight (20:36.39), who placed second and third, respectively.

Led by Natalia Nieto, North Iredell’s girls captured the team championship. Nieto placed fourth with a time of 20:40.62. The field included 82 runners. The Raiders had five in the top 20. Breanna Sturtevant was sixth at 20:43.13 and Mia Sohovich was seventh at 21:09.14.

Mooresville was second in the team standings. In addition to having the top three finishers, the Blue Devils placed five in the top 25. South Iredell was third and had two runners in the top 12. Dakota Whitener led the Vikings with a fifth-place finish and a time of 20:41.56.

North Iredell’s Philip Riddle beat 96 other competitors to the finish line to win the boys’ race with a time of 16:43.15.

Mooresville’s Michael Martinez and Clark Kremar were second and third, respectively, at 16:56.15 and 16:57.19.

Mooresville had four of the top 15 finishers to claim the boys’ team title. North Iredell placed third.