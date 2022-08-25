Cowan set to return to Viking Valley wearing a different blue

Friday is not homecoming at South Iredell. It is, however, a coming home of sorts for Rydell Cowan.

South Iredell entertains rival Statesville at 7:30 p.m. Cowan returns to Viking Valley but the first-year Statesville head coach will be on the opposing sideline.

“First time ever. It’ll be weird,” Cowan said this week.

He served as an assistant coach at South Iredell from 2010 through 2021, with the last five of those seasons spent handling the duties as offensive coordinator.

Cowan, who played at and graduated from South Iredell, did not get the head coaching position at South Iredell after Eric Rees left following the 2021 campaign.

Statesville gave him his first opportunity to be a head coach during the offseason.

“Our guys know what this game means to me,” Cowan said. “They’re locked in.”

He and new Vikings head coach Mitch Johnson each won their debuts last week. South Iredell scored 30 unanswered points to beat North Iredell 44-7 on Thursday. Statesville shut out Carson 30-0 in Greyhound Hollow on Friday.

Cowan said the positives he took away from the Carson win were how his guys “played together as a team,” and “the way the defense was flying around.”

There is room for improvement, he said.

“We have to clean up some of our quarterback play,” Cowan said. “Making good reads and knowing the situations. You can’t take a sack on third and long.”

‘We don’t want to shy away from them’There have been rumblings over the years about Iredell-Statesville Schools moving away from the idea that every team in the district—regardless of conference affiliation—should play each other.

Those arguing for doing so might point to last week’s season opener between Lake Norman, the largest school in the district, versus West Iredell, I-SS’s smallest, as an example for their reasoning. The Wildcats rolled to a 55-0 win.

North Iredell gets a crack at Lake Norman at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Factors associated with COVID prevented the teams from playing the last two seasons. The last time they met was 2019. The Wildcats breezed to a 69-0 victory.

North Iredell’s last victory over Lake Norman was 23-6 in 2006. The Wildcats won the last 13 meetings in the series by an average of 30 points.

“Statesville and Lake Norman are the standard in the county among Iredell-Statesville Schools,” Raiders coach Andy Howell said earlier this month. “We don’t want to shy away from them. We want to show up and compete.”