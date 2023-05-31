Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Cornerstone Christian Academy has named Daniel Narvaez its new head baseball coach for the upcoming year (2023-24).

Narvaez was the only player in Division I college baseball history to lead the nation in stolen base average per game for consecutive years at St. Peter’s University in 1979 and 1980. He works with Sports Outreach Institute and conducts baseball camps in the United States and Dominican Republic.

Narvaez is also the author of the book, “Thou Shall not Steal.”

Narvaez shares his secrets to the next generation, conducting baseball camps in Santa Barbara, California, at Westmont College, Yorba Linda Ca., Waco, Texas, Lynchburg Va., Wilmington, Winston-Salem at Calvary Baptist Christian School, Mooresville at Lake Norman High School, Charlotte, Matthews at SBA baseball academy and Dominican Republic in multiple cities.

“Cornerstone Christian Academy strives to challenge our students to grow spiritually, academically, physically, and socially while keeping Christ at the center of who we are and what we do,” the school stated in a press release. “Dan shares this vision in developing leaders, forming good character, and developing talent and skills in baseball.”