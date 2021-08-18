Conference shakeups offer pros and cons

Every four years the conference landscape for high school football undergoes a transformation.
It’s that time again.
Earlier this year, the N.C. High School Athletic Association approved a 2021 realignment plan which places Iredell County football teams—and many others across the state—into new leagues.
Change isn’t necessarily a bad thing.
“It means new teams, new faces and new stadiums,” said Statesville head coach Randall Gusler, whose Greyhounds shift gears following a successful stint in the all-3A North Piedmont Conference (NPC). “It’s exciting for the kids too. The last three years (the conference title) has come down to the last game with us and West Rowan to determine things. It’ll be nice to see somebody different.”
Statesville joins the eight-team Western Foothills Athletic Conference (WFAC). Also leaving the NPC to enter the WFAC is North Iredell. West Iredell exits the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference to join the all-3A WFAC, which also includes East Lincoln, Fred T. Foard, Hickory, North Lincoln and St. Stephens.
The last time North, West and Statesville were in the same conference was 2016 as part of what was then the 3A/4A split North Piedmont Conference. That was also the last time Lake Norman, Mooresville and South Iredell were in the same conference. They were part of that league as well.
South Iredell, Lake Norman and Mooresville have been reunited under the current realignment. They join the seven-team Greater Metro 4A Conference. The other members are Kannapolis A.L. Brown, Cox Mill, Hickory Ridge and West Cabarrus.
South Iredell leaves the NPC and moves up to 4A for the first time in two decades. The Wildcats and Blue Devils bid farewell to the top-heavy I-Meck Conference.
“Of my 15 years of coaching I think all but six have been spent in the I-Meck,” Lake Norman head coach Jonathan Oliphant said. “It’s kind of refreshing not to have play Vance or Mallard Creek unless it’s in the playoffs.
“Getting to play at Kannapolis on a Friday night will be great. It’s a great place for high school football,” Oliphant added. “Then you get a new school like West Cabarrus which nobody really knows much about. Throw in adding a traditional rival like South Iredell and keeping the Mooresville rivalry (in conference), I’m excited.”
He believes the Greater Metro will be “competitive” and produce a better high school football atmosphere across the board because the teams in the new conference “typically travel better.”
The Wildcats will close the regular season with back-to-back games against South Iredell (Oct. 22, away) and Mooresville (Oct. 29, home).
The change of conference scenery also means more work to prepare for Friday night under the lights, especially the first year of realignment.
“It’s different coaches, different philosophies,” Oliphant said. “It’s getting to know each team and what they do offensively and defensively.”
“It’s a whole new process: breaking down film, making game plans,” Gusler said.
Because teams around the state played a COVID-condensed schedule in the spring, consisting of only conference foes in many cases, the Greyhounds did not face West Iredell. The Warriors have a new head coach—Shannon Ashley—since the teams last met in 2019.
North Iredell has a different head coach as well from the one Statesville encountered when it defeated the Raiders 40-10 this spring on its way to another NPC championship.
So even the WFAC teams the Greyhounds should be familiar with contribute to the unknown.
“With the number of coaching changes and the number of new teams, it’s wide open,” Gusler said. “We don’t have a lot of scouting reports going into this season.”