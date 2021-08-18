Conference shakeups offer pros and cons

Every four years the conference landscape for high school football undergoes a transformation.

It’s that time again.

Earlier this year, the N.C. High School Athletic Association approved a 2021 realignment plan which places Iredell County football teams—and many others across the state—into new leagues.

Change isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

“It means new teams, new faces and new stadiums,” said Statesville head coach Randall Gusler, whose Greyhounds shift gears following a successful stint in the all-3A North Piedmont Conference (NPC). “It’s exciting for the kids too. The last three years (the conference title) has come down to the last game with us and West Rowan to determine things. It’ll be nice to see somebody different.”

Statesville joins the eight-team Western Foothills Athletic Conference (WFAC). Also leaving the NPC to enter the WFAC is North Iredell. West Iredell exits the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference to join the all-3A WFAC, which also includes East Lincoln, Fred T. Foard, Hickory, North Lincoln and St. Stephens.