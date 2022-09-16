Conference play set to get under way

Week 5 of the high school football season is here, and for Iredell County teams that means the start to the conference portion of their schedules.

North Iredell, Statesville and West Iredell open on the road in the Western Foothills Athletic Conference.

Mooresville and South Iredell are also on the road for opening night in the Greater Metro Conference.

Statesville (1-2)

at North Lincoln (0-3)The Greyhounds find themselves looking to stop their first two-game slide since the 2018 season.

Statesville’s defense can expect a heavy dose of runs as they begin their quest for a fifth consecutive conference championship. The Knights attack on the ground about 80 percent of the time.

Last year: Zamari Stevenson threw two touchdown passes as the Greyhounds kicked off Western Foothills Athletic Conference play with a 14-5 win over the Knights.

North Iredell (0-3)

at Fred T. Foard (0-3)Scoring has been tough sledding so far for both teams.

The most points Foard has scored is 15 in a nine-point loss to Bandys. North Iredell hit its season high Sept. 2 in a 27-20 loss to Bunker Hill (3-0).

That said, the combined record of the Raiders’ first three opponents is 10-1. The Tigers’ is 6-3.

Last year: North Iredell shut out the Tigers 34-0 in Olin, a victory that snapped a 25-game losing streak that dated back to September of 2018.

South Iredell (3-1)

at West Cabarrus (0-3)The Vikings look to bounce back after suffering their first loss of the season last Friday, 59-7 at top-ranked East Forsyth.

On paper it seems like a good opportunity. The Wolverines have yet to win and lost by lopsided margins in each of their first three games. During that time they mustered a combined 197 yards of total offense.

Last year: South Iredell scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter—the only score of the second half—to beat West Cabarrus 21-17 in Troutman.

West Iredell (0-3)

at St. Stephens (1-2)The Warriors are still looking for that first win under new head coach Matt Wilson.

Could this be the night?

The Indians average 270 yards of offense split fairly evenly between their running and passing games.

Last year: St. Stephens prevailed 21-0 at West Iredell.

Mooresville (2-1)

at Cox Mill (3-1)Both teams’ only loss is to Hough. Cox Mill fell 45-6. Mooresville dropped a 34-6 decision.

Jawarn Howell and Kyjuan Westmoreland lead the Blue Devils’ ground attack. Howell averages 5.8 yards per carry with four touchdowns. Westmoreland averages 8.1 yards with fewer carries, and he has three rushing TDs.

Aaron Graham intercepted two passes in the Blue Devils’ last outing, a 35-14 win over West Rowan on Sept. 2.

Last year: Mooresville won 33-14.

IDLELake Norman (4-0) has its open date this week.