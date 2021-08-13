conference landscapes promo blurb

Conference landscapes take on different look, PAGE C2.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Conference landscapes take on different look, PAGE C2.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Statesville native Ky’Wuan Dukes seized on an opportunity the NCAA recently afforded to college athletes and made history in the process.
April 16, 2021. Statesville hosted Monroe in the first round of the football state playoffs that night. It ended with a 47-21 loss for the Gre…
DANVILLE, Va. — Averett University announced Monday eight new selections into its Athletics Hall of Fame and two of them are volleyball player…
CHEYENNE, Wyoming—Kansas. Idaho. Wyoming, Oregon. Oklahoma. New Mexico. Texas. Other assorted places in the western United States and Canada.
West Iredell’s boys soccer team is hosting its annual Warrior Jamboree again this year, but the name of the preseason event has been revised t…
Emma Schieck began playing volleyball at the age of 7.
The Statesville Recreation and Parks Department is looking to offer adult men’s softball, adult co-ed kickball and adult co-ed softball this fall.
Statesville native Qualin Keaton joined the Averett University football coaching staff as an assistant defensive backs coach this month.
The N.C. High School Athletic Association released results from the Wells Fargo Conference Cup competition for the 2020-21 academic year on Tu…
David Lewis recently updated his cover photo on Facebook. It features a Greyhound logo pictured on top of a solid black background.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.