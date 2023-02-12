Pairings for the Western Foothills Athletic 3A Conference and Greater Metro 4A Conference basketball tournaments have been released.
The following is a breakdown of each:
WFAC—boys
Monday, first round
(8) West Iredell at (1) Hickory
(5) St. Stephens at (4) North Iredell
(7) Statesville at (2) East Lincoln
(6) Fred T. Foard at (3) North Lincoln
Semifinals [ at NIHS ]
1-8 winner vs 4-5 winner, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday
2-7 winner vs 3-6 winner, 7:30 p.m. Thursday
Championship [ at NIHS ]
Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m. Friday
WFAC—girls
Monday, first round
(8) West Iredell at (1) East Lincoln
(5) Fred T. Foard at (4) Hickory
(7) North Lincoln at (2) St. Stephens
(6) Statesville at (3) North Iredell
Semifinals [ at NIHS ]
1-8 winner vs 4-5 winner, 6 p.m. Wednesday
2-7 winner vs 3-6 winner, 6 p.m. Thursday
Championship [ at NIHS ]
Semifinal winners, 6 p.m. Friday
GMC—boys
Monday, first round
(1) Lake Norman, bye
(5) Mooresville at (4) West Cabarrus, 7:30 p.m.
(6) AL Brown at (3) Cox Mill, 7:30 p.m.
(7) South Iredell at (2) Hickory Ridge, 7:30 p.m.
Semifinals [ Thursday at LNHS ]
Lake Norman vs 4-5 winner
3-6 winner vs 2-7 winner
Championship [ Friday at LNHS ]
Semifinals winners, 7:30 p.m.
GMC—girls
Monday, first round
(1) Lake Norman, bye
(5) Mooresville at (4) Cox Mill, 6 p.m.
(6) AL Brown at (3) West Cabarrus, 6 p.m.
(7) South Iredell at (2) Hickory Ridge, 6 p.m.
Semifinals [ Wednesday at LNHS ]
Lake Norman vs 4-5 winner
3-6 winner vs 2-7 winner
Championship [ Friday at LNHS ]
Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.