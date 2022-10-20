COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Hawkins sets record in Lenoir-Rhyne victory over Coker

Lenoir-Rhyne volleyball player Ashley Hawkins had a historic night Wednesday.

The former North Iredell standout and R&L county player of the year served up a program-record nine aces as Lenoir-Rhyne defeated Coker 3-1 (20-25, 25-18, 25-18, 25-11) in a South Atlantic Conference match in Hickory.

Hawkins’ etched her own name in the Bears record book exactly 15 years to the date that Catherine Fulton tallied eight aces in a four-set match against Lincoln Memorial.

In addition to her serving success Wednesday, Hawkins added 15 digs and nine kills.

Hawkins, a graduate student, leads the Bears in aces with 36. She is second on the team in digs (240) and kills (210).

Lenoir-Rhyne (14-7, 10-4 SAC) hosts SAC-leading Wingate at 7 p.m. Saturday.