Lenoir-Rhyne softball standout Talon LaClair (West Iredell H.S.) was recently named a Division II Conference Commissioners Association Third Team All-American.

The Statesville native became just the eighth player in Lenoir-Rhyne softball history to earn All-American status.

LaClair, who returned after a torn ACL sustained in the fall of 2021, finished the season with a .399 batting average and 1.240 OPS (on-base percentage + slugging percentage).

Playing in all 52 games for L-R, LaClair led the team with 13 home runs and 53 RBIs along with a .759 slugging percentage. She set the program record for most RBI in a single game with 10 against Lincoln Memorial in a game where she also hit for the cycle.

A SAC Elite 20 award winner and Academic All-American, LaClair adds another honor to her storied career. She was also named to the All-Conference First Team.

The former R&L County Softball Player of the Year is the daughter of Shondell and Dan LaClair.