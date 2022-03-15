COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Former South Iredell standout Knox adds another HR

UNC Wilmington softball player Anna Knox (South Iredell H.S.) hit her fourth home run of the season Feb. 26 in a 4-1 win over Canisius.

The two-run shot put UNCW ahead.

Knox’s four homers eclipsed her previous season best of three, which she hit as a freshman in 2018. Her career home run total for the Seahawks (17-3) stands at nine.

Entering Tuesday’s game at North Carolina Knox ranked second in homers and RBIs (13) this season for UNCW.

Mason Staz (North Iredell H.S.) leads Roanoke College’s baseball team in batting average (.375) and hits (18) through the first 12 games of the season. The junior infielder has also driven in eight runs for the Maroons (6-6).

UNC Pembroke’s Mary Sells (West Iredell H.S.) tripled to center field to drive in a run during the softball team’s latest win, a 3-1 victory over Wingate. She finished the game 3 for 3 at the plate as the Braves improved to 11-5.

East Carolina baseball player Cam Clonch (Mooresville H.S.) belted a solo home run in the second inning of Sunday’s 4-3 win over St. Mary’s. The Pirates’ designated hitter was 2 for 2. He is batting .357.

Jonna Strange (North Iredell H.S.) is set to embark on her second season as a member of the Furman women’s outdoor track and field team. The Paladins begin the outdoor season Friday and Saturday at the 49er Classic hosted by UNC Charlotte. Strange is the defending Southern Conference champion in the women’s 10,000 meters with a time of 35 minutes, 31.32 seconds. Last season, Strange was named to the Southern Conference All-Freshman Outdoor Track team.