Clark scores 35, Langtree Charter tops Mooresville to claim championship

OLIN—The Langtree Charter Lions struck glory on Thursday night, capturing the 2021 North Iredell Holiday Classic championship with a 60-50 win over the Mooresville Blue Devils.

Langtree Charter (11-1) entered the tournament as the No. 1 seeded team and flexed its muscle all tournament led by senior guard Lariyah Clark, who was named the tournament's Most Valuable Player. Clark also led the Lions in scoring on Thursday night with 35 points and added nine rebounds and five assists in the title game.

“I told her prior to our semifinal matchup that we needed her to play well then and she did, and she played great tonight too,” Langtree Charter head coach Matt Forrest said. “She took over at huge moments when we needed her to.”

Mooresville (3-7) collected two wins in the tournament against higher seeds en route to its title game berth and hung around much of the game. The Blue Devils took the lead in the second quarter after two free throws from junior Seraiah Davis. Davis scored 12 points in the game to go along with seven rebounds. However, Clark scored 16 of her 35 points in the second frame and pushed the Lions to a 35-23 lead at halftime.