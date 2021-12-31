Clark scores 35, Langtree Charter tops Mooresville to claim championship

OLIN—The Langtree Charter Lions struck glory on Thursday night, capturing the 2021 North Iredell Holiday Classic championship with a 60-50 win over the Mooresville Blue Devils.
Langtree Charter (11-1) entered the tournament as the No. 1 seeded team and flexed its muscle all tournament led by senior guard Lariyah Clark, who was named the tournament's Most Valuable Player. Clark also led the Lions in scoring on Thursday night with 35 points and added nine rebounds and five assists in the title game.
“I told her prior to our semifinal matchup that we needed her to play well then and she did, and she played great tonight too,” Langtree Charter head coach Matt Forrest said. “She took over at huge moments when we needed her to.”
Mooresville (3-7) collected two wins in the tournament against higher seeds en route to its title game berth and hung around much of the game. The Blue Devils took the lead in the second quarter after two free throws from junior Seraiah Davis. Davis scored 12 points in the game to go along with seven rebounds. However, Clark scored 16 of her 35 points in the second frame and pushed the Lions to a 35-23 lead at halftime.
“You know coming in as a seven (seed), to beat the three, the two and the one is a huge task,” Mooresville head coach Jay Clark said. “My girls played hard today and they did things right tonight. We needed a few wins in this tournament going into conference play and we responded.”
The Lions began the second half on an 8-2 run and converted seven shots from the line in the third quarter. The lead remained steady at 14 points going to the final frame.
Senior Nakyla Heaggans posted 10 points and four blocks and fellow classman Dayla Whitley had seven points, eight rebounds and three steals for Langtree. Junior Kahree Heard had 10 rebounds and four assists.
The Blue Devils were able to cut the lead down to 10 late in the fourth quarter but could not get any closer. Senior Lillian Davis led Mooresville in scoring with 14 points. She posted a double-double, adding 10 rebounds.
Both teams will begin conference play after the New Year with Langtree Charter kicking off Catawba Shores Athletic Conference play against Lincoln Charter and Mooresville starting Greater Metro Conference action against South Iredell.
“This was mission one for us. We wanted to get this trophy,” Forrest said. “Now we turn our attention to our conference crown.”
The all-tournament team featured Sierra Bridges from West Iredell, Kayden Johnson from South Iredell, Skylin Guill from North Iredell, Ellie Goins and Davis from Mooresville, and Clark, Heaggans, Whitley and Heard all earning honors from Langtree Charter.