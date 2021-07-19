Childhood Braves fan Dula thrilled to have opportunity in Giants organization

“After we swept the regionals, my brother called me and told me that we had a legitimate shot of winning the whole thing,” Dula said. “Some people called us a Cinderella Story, but at the end of the day, it doesn’t matter what you call us. We’re number one now.”

During the stretch of 15 games, starting with the beginning of the SAC Tournament, Dula posted stellar numbers, both on the mound and with the bat, to help his team reach the mountaintop. Dula drove in 15 runs, including a walk-off single to beat Angelo State in the semifinals while also smacking six home runs. On the mound, he compiled a 2-1 record in four starts, striking out 16 and posting a 5.32 earned run average.

Dula wasn’t the only member of the National Champion Bulldogs to get picked up by an MLB team last week. Fellow pitcher Tommy McCollum was signed by the Philadelphia Phillies.

“That’s a testament to the coaching staff at Wingate,” Dula said. “It’s pretty rare at the DII level to have a shot at professional baseball. For two guys to come off the same team in the same year is even better.

“After I talked to my coach, I was thinking in my head about our roster and I realized we could have guys going to major league programs for the next three years,” Dula continued. “That’s how good they are at developing players.”