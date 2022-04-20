Carson ties for 7th at AAC championship

East Carolina’s Kathryn Carson (Lake Norman H.S.) finished in a five-way tie for seventh place Tuesday in the American Athletic Conference Women's Golf Championship at Pinehurst No. 6.

Carson carded a 78 in the final round on the par-72, 6,290-yard course to complete the three-day tournament at 8-over-par (224). The senior posted 1-over-par 73 in the first and second rounds.

SMU’s Kennedy Pedigo won the conference title. She finished 3-over-par (219).

East Carolina’s team placed eighth. Carson led the Pirates. It was her fourth Top-10 of the season.

Carson shared fifth place after 27 holes and was still tied for fifth after the completion of the second round Monday. She ranked in the top seven in both par-three (+2) and par-five scoring (-4).

It was the continuation of a very successful month of golf for the former R&L county player of the year. She was named the AAC Women's Golfer-of-the-Week in late March on the heels of her performance at the Chattanooga Classic.

There, Carson recorded a team-best score of 212 (4-under) to finish tied for second place. The Pirates earned a seventh-place standing. Carson opened the event with a 76 (4-over) before carding rounds of 67 (5-under) and 69 (2-under) to earn her second career Top 5 placement at East Carolina—following a third-place finish at the Pirate Collegiate Classic last fall—and her seventh Top 10 standing.

At Chattanooga, Carson ranked second in par-4 scoring (3.83) and tallied the fourth-highest birdie total with 11 during the event, which took place at the par-72, 6,234-yard Council Fire Golf Club.