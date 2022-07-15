 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Carson receives distinguished honor

Kathryn Carson

East Carolina’s Kathryn Carson (Lake Norman H.S.) was recently named the American Athletic Conference Women’s Golf Scholar Athlete of the Year.

In April, she was named to the 2022 American Athletic All-Conference Team. The honor also marked the second for Carson, who earned All-AAC accolades in 2019 after being selected as the league's freshman-of-the-year in 2018.

Carson posted a 74.52 seasonal stroke average in 33 rounds and tallied four Top 10 finishes in 11 overall events during the 2021-22 campaign, her senior season. The Mooresville native also recorded a pair of Top 5 standings with a third-place result at the Pirate Collegiate Classic (Sept. 20-21) and second-place tie at the Chattanooga Classic (March 27-29). She was named AAC Golfer-of-the-Week for her play in the latter after carding a season-best four-under 212, which included a 67 on the second day of action - her low-round of the year.

In her last collegiate tournament, Carson led ECU with a three-round total of 224 to share a seventh-place finish at the AAC Championships in Pinehurst on April 17-19.

