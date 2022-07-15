Carson receives distinguished honor

In April, she was named to the 2022 American Athletic All-Conference Team. The honor also marked the second for Carson, who earned All-AAC accolades in 2019 after being selected as the league's freshman-of-the-year in 2018.

Carson posted a 74.52 seasonal stroke average in 33 rounds and tallied four Top 10 finishes in 11 overall events during the 2021-22 campaign, her senior season. The Mooresville native also recorded a pair of Top 5 standings with a third-place result at the Pirate Collegiate Classic (Sept. 20-21) and second-place tie at the Chattanooga Classic (March 27-29). She was named AAC Golfer-of-the-Week for her play in the latter after carding a season-best four-under 212, which included a 67 on the second day of action - her low-round of the year.