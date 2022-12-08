Buckner, Hamby picked for Blue-Grey Football All-American Bowl games

Two Statesville Greyhounds have been selected to participate in the Blue-Grey Football All-American Bowls for the class of 2023.

Statesville kicker Sam Buckner and Greyhounds offensive lineman Steven Hamby will suit up.

AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, will host the first two bowl games on Dec. 12 and Dec. 19, while Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, will host the Jan. 30, 2023, game.

Kohl’s Kicking coaches Anthony Giugliano and Jamie Kohl nominated Buckner to perform the kickoff and field goal duties for the West team in the Dec. 12 Bowl. Hamby was selected to represent the South team as an offensive tackle in the Jan. 30 Bowl as a result of his dominant workouts in the regional and super level southeast combines.

Hamby’s athletic accomplishments include being named varsity starting right tackle as a sophomore and continued as starting left tackle his junior and senior years, winning the conference as the Heavyweight wrestler as a junior and qualifying for the state tournament as well as being named third team all-state as an offensive lineman as a junior.

Hamby’s senior season was quite spectacular as he was one of four Captains on the football team, was named Offensive Player of the Game against North Iredell as well as Homecoming King. He was named as an alternate for the North Carolina-South Carolina Shrine Bowl, was selected for the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl, and has committed to play football at Western Carolina University. Academically, Hamby was a Junior Marshall and is currently fifth in his class with a 4.22 GPA, is a member of the Beta Club, the National Honor Society, the National Technical Honors Society, and has served as the president of the Statesville High School FFA for two years.

Buckner began his high school athletic career as the starting varsity kicker/punter for the football team as well as the starting goalie for the varsity soccer team. His freshman year, he was named Defensive Player of the Game versus Jay M. Robinson High School, Charlotte Observer Athlete of the Week in November of 2019, helped secure an undefeated season with two field goals against West Rowan in the final game of the regular season, and was voted Defensive Player of the Year by his soccer teammates.

For three of his four years, Buckner was named the Conference Special Teams Player of the Year and his senior year, he was the co-Special Teams Player of the year. Over his high school career, he earned all-conference honors in baseball (sophomore) and golf (junior) and first team all-conference and all-region as a goalie for the soccer team (freshman/sophomore). Buckner’s senior year began by receiving 4.5 stars and a ranking of 60 in the nation at the July 2022 Kohl’s Scholarship Camp. He was named one of three Captains of the soccer team, was selected to play in the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl and has committed to play football for Emory and Henry University. Buckner was a Junior Marshall, a member of the Beta Club, participated in the Youth Leadership Program, and is currently third in his class with a 4.27 GPA.

The Dec. 12 Bowl game is scheduled to air on a time delayed stream via ImpactFootballNetwork.com and should be available to view after 5 p.m. on Dec. 13 while the Jan. 30, 2023, game is scheduled to air on ESPN3 at 1 p.m. EST.