Browns sign Hoffman to practice squad

Brock Hoffman

Brock Hoffman prepares to snap the ball during the Browns' preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

 Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns signed 12 players to their practice squad this week, and that included former Statesville Greyhound and Virginia Tech Hokie Brock Hoffman.

Hoffman, an undrafted free agent, spent training camp with the Browns but did not make the team’s 53-man roster. He is, however, considered a versatile offensive lineman who can play center or guard.

The Browns also added former Appalachian State defensive back Shaun Jolly to their practice squad.

Cleveland opens the season Sept. 11 at the Carolina Panthers.

