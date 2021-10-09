Brown shines as Mooresville dominates against South Iredell

MOORESVILLE— The Mooresville Blue Devils (3-4, 2-1) powered to a 42-7 win over South Iredell (2-5, 1-2) on a homecoming Friday night behind a stellar performance by senior quarterback Sebastian Brown.
Brown, who is making his second start of the season filling in for starter Jamere Cherry, began the game with a fumble and an incomplete pass. From that point on, Brown was perfect in the first half going 9-for-9 for 153 yards and two touchdowns.
“We know what Sebastian can do, he stepped in and ran the offense well,” Mooresville head coach Joe Nixon said. “He took care of the football and made the right reads, got it to our guys on time and that was important.”
Brown’s completion streak extended into the second half with two more completions including a 36-yard touchdown pass to Davyn Reid before it was broken at 11-straight passes. By that time the Blue Devils had extended their lead to 28-7. Brown ended his night going 13-for-15 for 240 yards and three touchdowns
Both of Brown's first half touchdown passes went to senior wide receiver Kaden Pigeon, 20 yards and 30 yards, respectively. Pigeon hauled in four catches for 94 yards and those two scores in the game. Reid posted five catches for 89 yards and a score.
South Iredell received the opening kickoff and picked up right where it left off in its 21-17 win over West Cabarrus on Tuesday. The Vikings took it 70 yards in eight plays, capped by a 2-yard touchdown run by Sacari Stevenson. However, those 70 yards were followed up by only 24 additional yards in the ensuing 21 minutes of the first half.
“We knew at halftime we were in a dog fight, and if we could continue that consistency on offense we had in the first half, which I thought was better than last Friday and Tuesday, then we’d be back in it,” South Iredell head coach Eric Rees said. “Ultimately we didn’t show up in that second half and I’ll take responsibility for that because it’s my job to have them ready.”
Mooresville began the second half pairing Brown’s third touchdown pass with a 4-yard touchdown rush by Jawarn Howell to extend the lead to 35-7. Howell punched in a two-yard touchdown run in the first half. He finished with 17 carries for 97 yards and the two scores.
Howell relinquished the backfield duties to junior Kyjuan Westmoreland following his second score and Westmoreland took full advantage scoring from two yards out to solidify the Blue Devils win. Westmoreland had eight carries for 38 yards.
“We knew the teams we have played are really good teams and we’re taking the steps in the right direction,” Nixon said. “The challenge for us is to keep winning the ones in front of us and the goal now is to beat West Cabarrus next week. That’s the only thing we can control.”
Mooresville will travel to West Cabarrus on Oct. 15. South Iredell will travel to play A.L. Brown the same night.
SCORING SUMMARY
Mooresville 42, South Iredell 7
South Iredell;7;0;0;0—7
Moresville;7;14;21;0—42
First quarter
SI—Secari Stevenson 3 run (Harrison Smith Kick) 9:37
M— Jawarn Howell 2 run (Matt Dean Kick) 1:47
Second quarter
M—Sebastian Brown 20 pass to Kaden Pigeon (Dean Kick) 8:11
M—Brown 30 pass to Pigeon (Dean Kick) 1:00
Third quarter
M—Brown 36 pass to Davyn Reid (Dean Kick) 10:27
M—Howell 4 run (Dean Kick) 4:14
M—Kyjuan Westmoreland 2 run (Dean Kick) 2:10