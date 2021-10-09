Brown shines as Mooresville dominates against South Iredell

MOORESVILLE— The Mooresville Blue Devils (3-4, 2-1) powered to a 42-7 win over South Iredell (2-5, 1-2) on a homecoming Friday night behind a stellar performance by senior quarterback Sebastian Brown.

Brown, who is making his second start of the season filling in for starter Jamere Cherry, began the game with a fumble and an incomplete pass. From that point on, Brown was perfect in the first half going 9-for-9 for 153 yards and two touchdowns.

“We know what Sebastian can do, he stepped in and ran the offense well,” Mooresville head coach Joe Nixon said. “He took care of the football and made the right reads, got it to our guys on time and that was important.”

Brown’s completion streak extended into the second half with two more completions including a 36-yard touchdown pass to Davyn Reid before it was broken at 11-straight passes. By that time the Blue Devils had extended their lead to 28-7. Brown ended his night going 13-for-15 for 240 yards and three touchdowns

Both of Brown's first half touchdown passes went to senior wide receiver Kaden Pigeon, 20 yards and 30 yards, respectively. Pigeon hauled in four catches for 94 yards and those two scores in the game. Reid posted five catches for 89 yards and a score.