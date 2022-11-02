BOYS SOCCER: West Iredell, Mooresville beat higher seeds in 1st round

West Iredell 2, Atkins 1

WINSTON-SALEM—Lester Rhyne scored two goals Tuesday night as West Iredell upended 3A West No. 8 seed Atkins 2-1 in the opening round of the state playoffs.

Taylor Gregory assisted one of the goals for the 25th-seeded Warriors (7-11-2).

Isaac Bunton made five saves in goal against the Camels (12-11).

West Iredell advanced to the second round to face No. 9 Central Academy (9-13-1). Central Academy defeated South Rowan (14-8-1) 2-0 in the first round.

Mooresville 4, RJ Reynolds 3

WINSTON-SALEM—Mooresville rallied from a 2-0 deficit to knock off 4A West No. 6 seed RJ Reynolds 4-3 in the first round of the state playoffs Tuesday night.

Ivan Quintero broke up the shutout on a goal assisted by Payton Popp. Brian Galvez-Rodriguez scored on a corner kick taken by Popp. The Devils weren’t done.

Levi Bankirer scored on a through ball from Austin Tinucci, and Leo Ontiveros scored the game winner. Mooresville held on after Reynolds’ third goal.

Mooresville (12-10-2) advanced to play No. 11 Cox Mill. Reynolds finished the season 17-4-2.

Lake Norman 2, North Meck 1

MOORESVILLE—Lake Norman, seeded No. 4 in the 4A West, beat No. 29 seed North Meck 2-1 in the first round of the state playoffs.

No other details on the game were available.

The Wildcats advanced to the second round and will host No. 13 seed Asheville (16-4-2). The Cougars defeated No. 20 Marvin Ridge (8-7-4) in the first round 2-1.

North Meck finished the season 15-5-2.