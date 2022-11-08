BOYS SOCCER: West Iredell, Lake Norman fall in third round

Asheboro 3, West Iredell 0

ASHEBORO—On the strength of two first-half goals Monday night, 3A West top seed Asheboro downed No. 25 seed West Iredell 3-0.

Three different players scored for the Comets.

Isaac Bunton made 17 saves in goal for West Iredell.

The Warriors, who knocked off the Nos. 8 and 9 seeds in the first two rounds, finished the season 8-12-2.

Asheboro (22-1-2) advanced to host East Lincoln in the fourth round Thursday.

Myers Park 1, Lake Norman 0

MOORESVILLE—Myers Park eliminated 4A West No. 4 seed Lake Norman in the third round of the state playoffs Monday with a 1-0 victory.

The 12th-seeded Mustangs (18-3) advanced to face No. 1 seed Weddington in the fourth round.

The Wildcats, champions of the Greater Metro Conference, finished the season 18-3-4.