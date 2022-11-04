BOYS SOCCER ROUNDUP: West Iredell upsets another higher seed, advances

West Iredell 2, Central Academy 0

MONROE—West Iredell did it again.

The Warriors, seeded 25th in the 3A West, knocked off No. 9 seed Central Academy in the second round of the playoffs Thursday night, prevailing 2-0. They beat No. 8 seed Atkins in round one.

Chris Mayo scored a goal on a Josue Rodriguez crossing pass.

Albert Rhyne added a goal on a failed clearance.

Goalkeeper Isaac Bunton got the clean sheet. He made eight saves to record the shutout.

West Iredell (8-11-2) is the lowest remaining seed in the 3A state playoffs. The Warriors advanced to the third round to face West top seed Asheboro (21-1-1), a 2-1 winner over No. 17 West Henderson in the second round.

Concord 4, North Iredell 1

CONCORD—Thanks to three unanswered goals in the second half Concord fended off North Iredell in the second round of the 3A state playoffs Thursday night.

No other details on the game were available.

The Spiders (21-1-3), seeded No. 6 in the West, advanced to play at No. 3 seed Hibriten.

The Raiders, who were seeded No. 22, finished the season 11-12.

Lake Norman 5, Asheville 2

MOORESVILLE—Lake Norman scored three goals in the first half and added two more after the break to beat Asheville 5-2 in the second round of the 4A state playoffs Thursday night.

The Wildcats led 3-1 at halftime.

No other details on the game were available.

Lake Norman (18-2-4), seeded No. 4 in the West, advanced to host No. 12 seed Myers Park in the third round. The Mustangs (17-3) beat No. 5 seed T.C. Roberson 2-0 in the second round.