PUMPKIN CENTER—North Iredell scored once in each half Wednesday night and beat North Lincoln 2-1 in the teams’ regular-season finale.

Garrett Chase and Reed Hassler each pocketed a goal for the Raiders (10-11, 6-8).

Jerick Moreno picked up an assist in the victory.

Alexis Luna made three saves in goal for North Iredell.

The N.C. High School Athletic Association is scheduled to release state playoff pairings on Friday.