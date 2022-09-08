 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BOYS SOCCER: North Iredell rallies to beat Carson

NIHS new logo button

CHINA GROVE—Isaias Hernandez scored two goals as North Iredell came from behind to upend Carson 4-3 in Wednesday night’s nonconference game.

William Bush and Jerick Moreno added one goal apiece for the Raiders. Moreno also picked up one assist.

The teams were tied at 1-1 at halftime. The Cougars pulled ahead in the second half but could not deny the Raiders of a second win in as many meetings this season.

Reed Hassler contributed one assist.

Alexis Luna made eight saves in goal for North Iredell (4-3), which beat Carson 5-1 at home on Aug. 19.

