BOYS SOCCER: North Iredell on the move in standings, eyes second place

North Iredell’s boys soccer team moved into a share of third place in the Western Foothills Athletic Conference on Monday night and has the potential to jump another spot Wednesday.

Two first-half goals and goalkeeper Dane Coltrane’s three saves propelled the Raiders to a 2-0 shutout victory over visiting Statesville. Garrett Chase and Reed Hassler scored. Chase and Nathan Haneline picked up one assist.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

With one game remaining in the regular season, the Raiders (12-5-1, 9-4) find themselves tied for third in the conference with Fred T. Foard (11-6, 9-4). The Tigers own the head-to-head tiebreaker because they won both meetings with North Iredell.

The Raiders finish the regular season Wednesday at second-place East Lincoln (11-6-2, 9-3-1). They won the first meeting with the Mustangs, 5-3 in overtime. Foard finishes Wednesday at league-leading Hickory (17-2-1, 11-1-1).

A North Iredell win over East Lincoln coupled with a Foard loss to Hickory would allow the Raiders to move into second place outright, guaranteeing a better seeding for the upcoming 3A state playoffs.