WALLBURG—Jerick Moreno scored two goals Monday night as North Iredell, seeded No. 11 in the 3A West, upset No. 11 seed Ledford 2-1 in the first round of the state playoffs.

No other details on the game were available.

The Panthers finished the season 14-6-3.

The Raiders (11-11) advanced to play No. 6 seed Concord. The Spiders defeated No. 27 Oak Grove 6-0 on Monday.

North Iredell opened the season against Concord (20-1-3). The Spiders eked out a 1-0 win.