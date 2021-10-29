BOYS SOCCER: North Iredell earns home playoff game; Lake Norman top seed in 4A West

The N.C. High School Athletic Association released pairings for the boys soccer state playoffs on Friday afternoon.

First-round action is scheduled for Monday.

North Iredell, which tied for second in the Western Foothills Athletic Conference, earned the No. 13 seed in the 3A West bracket. The Raiders (13-5-1) will open the playoffs at home against No. 20 seed Ashbrook (10-6-1).

The winner of that game advances to the second round to face either No. 4 seed Asheboro (14-1-3) or No. 29 seed North Lincoln (9-12-0).

Lake Norman nabbed the top overall seed in the 4A West bracket. The Wildcats (15-3-3) open against No. 32 Sun Valley (11-9-1). The winner of that game moves on to the second round to face either No. 16 Asheville (13-4-2) or No. 17 Ardrey Kell (12-3-4).

Mooresville drew the No. 23 seed in the 4A West bracket. The Blue Devils (11-6-3) visit fellow Greater Metro Conference member Cox Mill in the first round. The Chargers (17-1-3) are seeded 10th. The winner of that game will play either No. 7 seed Myers Park (11-2-0) or No. 26 seed Mallard Creek (13-4-0) in the second round.