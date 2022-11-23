BOYS BASKETBALL: Tharpe’s bucket in final seconds propels North Iredell to win over West Rowan

MT. ULLA—North Iredell improved to 2-0 with a 62-60 nonconference victory over West Rowan on Tuesday night.
The game was tied at 60 with 9 seconds remaining, when the Raiders inbounded the ball near their bench. Beckham Tharpe scored the game-winning basket on a lob pass from Cole Saunders.
Tharpe poured in a game-high 28 points against the Falcons (0-1). Greyson Kerr supplied 15 points for North Iredell, which trailed 30-28 at halftime but led 49-45 entering the fourth quarter.
Aiden Patterson added nine points for the Raiders.