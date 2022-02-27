BOYS BASKETBALL: North Iredell’s ‘great year’ ends with third-round loss to West Charlotte

CHARLOTTE—The season drew to a close for North Iredell’s boys basketball team on Saturday night.
Chancellor Morrow, Alius Bowser, Josh Mahatta and Landon King each scored 12 points as No. 8 seed West Charlotte defeated 16th seeded North Iredell 70-33 in the third round of the 3A state playoffs.
The Lions advanced to the fourth round where they will play No. 5 seed Ben L. Smith (25-5) of Greensboro for a spot in the West region final.
Raiders coach Jeff LeVan attributed the lopsided loss, in part, to having played three games in five days with the first two—wins over Greensboro Dudley (20-9) and No. 1 seed Hickory (26-2)—going beyond regulation time.
“Playing three games was just too much for our legs with the first two going to overtime,” he said. “First half we were good.”
A buzzer-beating 3-pointer propelled the Lions to 34-21 halftime lead.
“Second half we just could not hit anything,” LeVan said.
West Charlotte (19-9) led 45-24 after holding the Raiders (19-9) to three points in the third quarter.
The game continued to get away from the Raiders in the fourth quarter.
With four minutes to go LeVan started putting in all seniors and taking them out one at a time so the throng of North Iredell fans that made the trip and outnumbered the home crowd had a chance to celebrate those wearing the Raiders uniform for the final time.
“The score got a little more out of hand at that time,” LeVan said. “They did not call off the dogs.
“West Charlotte is huge. Their size bothered us, but their style of play and the way the game is called in Charlotte was the tale.”
The Lions were whistled for 13 fouls compared to North Iredell’s 37.
Junior Beckham Tharpe paced North Iredell with a game-high 14 points. Seniors John Jackson Jr. and Jackson Hawkins added seven and six points, respectively.
“(It) was just not the way we wanted to end it, but the coaching staff was very proud of our guys,” LeVan said. “A great year.
“We want to thank every parent, neighbor, friend, our wonderful teachers, our principal, our (athletic director) even the young kids from our community that have been to every game this year,” LeVan said. “They have all made it a year to remember for those seniors going out.”