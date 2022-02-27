BOYS BASKETBALL: North Iredell’s ‘great year’ ends with third-round loss to West Charlotte

With four minutes to go LeVan started putting in all seniors and taking them out one at a time so the throng of North Iredell fans that made the trip and outnumbered the home crowd had a chance to celebrate those wearing the Raiders uniform for the final time.

“The score got a little more out of hand at that time,” LeVan said. “They did not call off the dogs.

“West Charlotte is huge. Their size bothered us, but their style of play and the way the game is called in Charlotte was the tale.”

The Lions were whistled for 13 fouls compared to North Iredell’s 37.

Junior Beckham Tharpe paced North Iredell with a game-high 14 points. Seniors John Jackson Jr. and Jackson Hawkins added seven and six points, respectively.

“(It) was just not the way we wanted to end it, but the coaching staff was very proud of our guys,” LeVan said. “A great year.

“We want to thank every parent, neighbor, friend, our wonderful teachers, our principal, our (athletic director) even the young kids from our community that have been to every game this year,” LeVan said. “They have all made it a year to remember for those seniors going out.”