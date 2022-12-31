BOYS BASKETBALL: N. Iredell turns back S. Meck for Holiday Classic third-place finish

OLIN — North Iredell (8-4) started off hot, hitting its first four shots of the game and leading coast-to-coast on its way to a 75-67 win over South Mecklenburg (4-8) in the North Iredell Holiday Classic boys’ third-place game Friday.

With both teams coming off of overtime losses in the semifinals, it was the Raiders who came out hot in the two teams’ third game in three days.

North Iredell used a barrage of three-pointers to jump out to a 13-2 lead before South Meck fought their way back to make it 23-15 at the end of the first quarter.

The Raiders held serve in the second to lead 38-31 at halftime.

Head coach Jeff Lean said he had one message to his team before the game.

“I told them to go out and have fun,” LeVan said. “I was really afraid to talk to South Meck’s coach. We were both in the same boat. Both of us had leads in the third quarter, both emotional losses. We didn’t know really what to expect, so the pregame speech was go out and have fun. We were free, hit some threes early and fed our horse Beckham Tharpe. We just had some fun tonight.”

Tharpe led the Raiders with 32 points, a night after scoring a career-high 37 in the semifinals.

After the break, South Meck responded, coming out of the half with its own three-point barrage to cut the lead to 46-45 midway through the third quarter. But the Raiders withstood the body blow, closing the third quarter out on a 10-3 run to lead by eight.

“They executed our offense in the second half almost perfectly,” LeVan said of his Raider team. “When we came in at halftime, we set up 4 or 5 plays we knew would work, and we executed. Then, what I’m most proud of was our defense. We went to a box and 1 at one point and a triangle and two, it was our defense that won it.”

The Sabres kept the game close trailing by eight with 5:42 left, and the two teams traded baskets before North Iredell led 67-58 with three minutes left.

A South Meck 5-0 run saw North Iredell’s lead shrink to four with 1:42 left, but that was as close as the Sabres got. Success at the free-throw line and timely defensive stops helped North Iredell pull ahead by seven with a minute left before ultimately going home with the win.

South Meck was led by a game-high 34 points by junior Peter Moye.

Next, North Iredell faces off with North Lincoln and Hickory after the weekend break, two crucial home games for the Raiders’ conference aspirations. LeVan said Friday’s win will be key to building momentum for those games and the rest of the season.

“It’s huge because we have North Lincoln coming in and then Hickory, one of the top teams in the state,” LeVan said. “We can ride this momentum. We played a great game (Thursday night) and got beat, and we played a better one tonight and won, didn’t make the mistakes in the end, made our shots and I think we can ride that momentum into the conference.”

BOX SCORE

North Iredell;23;15;18;19—75

South Meck;15;16;17;19—67

NORTH IREDELL (75): Tharpe 32, Kerr 16, Kid 15, Saunders 5, Patterson 5, Cloer 2.

SOUTH MECK (67): Moye 34, Nesbitt 12, Skelton 11, Chudgar 8, Ormanel 2.