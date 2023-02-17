MOORESVILLE—Travelle Bryson pumped in 21 points as No. 5 seed Mooresville knocked off No. 1 seed Lake Norman 63-59 in the Greater Metro Conference tournament semifinals Thursday night.

Jalen Chambers added 12 points for the Blue Devils, who advanced to play Cox Mill in Friday’s tournament championship game.

Mooresville trailed 24-23 at halftime but carried a 42-37 lead into the fourth quarter.

Trent Steinhour’s 23 points, 12 rebounds and six blocks led the Wildcats. Nick Arnold had 12 points, and Tre McKinnon contributed 11.

CORRECTION

The wrong player was credited with leading Statesville’s boys basketball team in scoring during Monday’s loss to East Lincoln in the first round of the WFAC tournament. Noah Owens scored 14 points to pace the Greyhounds.